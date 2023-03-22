TWICE's Chaeyoung issues apology for controversial swastika shirt post on Instagram

TWICE's Chaeyoung recently sparked controversy after a picture of her wearing a shirt featuring a swastika was posted on her Instagram. The image quickly went viral, with many fans and critics calling out the K-pop idol for her insensitive fashion choice.

Chaeyoung apologizes for the ignorance

In response to the controversy, Chaeyoung issued a statement apologizing for her fashion pick. She expressed remorse for any harm she may have caused, stating that she did not understand the full historical context of the swastika symbol. Many Korean netizens have heavily criticized Chaeyoung for being too careless with her fashion choices, pointing out that she had worn the controversial shirt more than once. Chaeyoung removed the photos from her Instagram after issuing an apology.

This post by Chaeyoung has become more problematic because she was recently seen wearing a QAnon shirt during a music show performance. Many fans defended the idol and chastised the stylist who dressed her in the questionable shirt at the time. This time, however, the TWICE member was seen on Instagram wearing a shirt with punk rock band Sex Pistols’ bassist Sid Vicious, who was also wearing a shirt with the swastika. Because the photos show the star in her daily life, netizens are pointing out that Chaeyoung most likely chose the clothing herself.

In her apology, she wrote, ‘Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore. I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar [similar situation] from happening again. Sincerely apologize again.’

About Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung is a member of the girl group TWICE under JYP Entertainment. Chaeyoung was 14 years old when she joined the company as a trainee. She began her career as a singer but soon switched to training as a rapper. She also appeared in GOT7's ‘Stop Stop It’ and Miss A's ‘Only You’ music videos while still a trainee. She debuted as a contestant on JYP Entertainment's survival show, ‘SIXTEEN’, and was chosen as one of the nine members of TWICE. Chaeyoung became the band's first writer when she authored the rap verse for the group’s cover of J. Y. Park's ‘Precious Love’, which was released as part of their 2016 album ‘Page Two’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is there online outrage over TWICE's Chaeyoung wearing QAnon shirt?