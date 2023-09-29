TWICE’s Chaeyoung to be absent from upcoming READY TO BE concerts tour in Bulacan due to health reasons

TWICE member Chaeyoung will sit out of the upcoming group concerts due to health issues. On September 29, TWICE’s agency released an official statement regarding Chaeyoung’s absence from the Bulacan concert which is scheduled to be held on September 30 and October 1. Read below to full statement released by her management company.

JYP Entertainment’s statement

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We regret to inform you that Chaeyoung is unable to participate in the upcoming TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE' - Bulacan concert due to health issues. We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show. We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist. Thank you again for your anticipation and support for TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' - Bulacan and we apologize for having to share this news once again.

About TWICE’s ‘READY TO BE' tour

The K-pop girl group is currently on their 5th world tour which kicked off in Seoul with two shows in April. They further held shows in North America and the United States and also in Australia. They went on to hold shows in European countries like France, Germany, and the UK. They previously performed in Bangkok, Thailand, and are preparing for their shows at the Philippines Arena in Bulacan, Philippines. They will be holding two shows in Bulacan on September 30 and October 1. Melbourne, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil are the locations for the third leg of the Ready To Be globe tour. The K-pop girl group had added an extra show date after receiving an enormous response from their fans in Mexico, where they were scheduled to perform on February 3, 2024. And the show on the additional date also sold out recently.

Twice’s recent activities

On October 21, TWICE will have their upcoming fan meeting event, and they are all geared up to show their best performances to fans. The Talk That Talk singers will soon celebrate their eighth anniversary since making their debut in 2015, along with their millions of fans worldwide. TWICE announced 2023 TWICE ONCE AGAIN FAN MEETING to honor this significant occasion, and tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

