TWICE’s Dahyun bags lead role in Korean remake of Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye; Report

TWICE member Dahyun bagged her debut acting role in a sports-themed film named Sprint. Now latest reports suggest, she will star in another film which will be a Korean remake of the Taiwanese movie You Are the Apple of My Eye. The K-pop idol will lead the film as the main protagonist character.

Dahyun bags second acting role in Korean remake of the Taiwanese movie You Are the Apple of My Eye

On May 13, a Korean media outlet reported that the 2011 Taiwnesse film You Are the Apple of My Eye will have a Korean remake. Dahyun has been cast as the female lead in this film.

This will mark her second acting role, as previously it was confirmed that she will be debuting as an actress with a sports-themed film named Sprint, co-starring Ha Seok Jin and Lee Shin Young. With this, she also becomes the first member of TWICE to embark on an acting journey.

More about Dahyun's upcoming Korean remake of Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye

The 2011 Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye is helmed by director Giddens Ko. The narrative centers around the poignant love story of a school troublemaker named Ching Teng Ko (portrayed by Kai Ko) and a model student Shen Zai (played by Michelle Chen). The film was also well-loved in South Korea, hence there’s much anticipation about the remake. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Korean version, Dahyun is most likely to play the model student everybody looks up to. Her role would be equivalent to the character of Shen Zai in the original film.

The Korean remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye is expected to deliver a youth romance capturing the young adult’s emotional depth and first love. More details about this film will be revealed with time.

Find out more about TWICE member Dahyun

Dahyun is set to make her acting debut with a sport-themed independent feature film titled Sprint. She will star as one of the main characters, alongside Ha Seok Jin and Lee Shin Young.

In 2015, Dahyun made her debut as a K-pop idol with the popular JYP Entertainment group TWICE. She serves as the group’s lead rapper and vocalist.

The K-pop idol is also set to be seen soon in the group’s upcoming fifth full-length Japanese album DIVE, which will be released on July 17.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids to make Good Morning America debut with special performance of latest single Lose My Breath on May 15