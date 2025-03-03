TWICE’s Dahyun earns rave reviews for acting debut in You Are The Apple of My Eye; fans say she’s ‘too good’

TWICE’s Dahyun has made a stunning acting debut in the Korean remake of the beloved Taiwanese coming-of-age film, You Are The Apple Of My Eye. Starring alongside B1A4’s Jung Jinyoung, Dahyun takes on the role of Oh Seon Ah, a bright and endearing character who becomes the first love of the film’s protagonist, Koo Jin Woo. The story follows Jin Woo, an 18-year-old struggling to express his feelings, as he manages love, friendship, and the challenges of youth.

The film officially premiered on February 21, 2025, and was an instant success. Fans and moviegoers alike were eager to see how the remake would live up to the original, and many were especially curious about Dahyun’s performance. Given that idol-turned-actors often face intense scrutiny when stepping into lead roles, there was initial skepticism. However, as soon as clips from the film surfaced online, audiences were quick to change their minds.

Dahyun’s portrayal of Seon Ah received an outpouring of praise, with netizens highlighting her natural screen presence and strong emotional delivery. Viewers noted how she brought warmth and sincerity to her character, making her chemistry with Jinyoung feel authentic and engaging. Fans praised Dahyun for the way naturally she delivered her lines. They added that with continued practice on her facial expressions, her acting would improve even further.

The positive response to her debut is a notable achievement, as it is rare for idols transitioning into acting to be met with such widespread approval, especially in their first leading role. Many fans expressed pride in Dahyun for proving her versatility beyond TWICE’s performances, and how she successfully conveyed the emotions of first love, heartbreak, and growth throughout the film.

Riding the wave of success from her film debut, Dahyun is already gearing up for her next acting project. She has been cast in the upcoming drama Love Me, marking her first-ever role in a television series. A remake of a Swedish television show, Love Me revolves around the lives of a complex yet relatable family, each member on their own journey of love and self-discovery. The drama will explore themes of relationships, emotional growth, and the challenges that come with personal development.

Dahyun will take on the role of Ji Hye On, a publishing editor with aspirations of becoming a novelist. Ji Hye On has been passionate about books since childhood, and her responsible, hardworking nature drives her to take control of her life and chase her dreams. Fans are excited to see Dahyun continue expanding her acting portfolio, as her transition from idol to actress appears to be off to a strong start. Many believe that her natural talent, combined with her dedication to improving her craft, will pave the way for even more opportunities in the future.