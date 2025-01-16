TWICE's Dahyun makes Jung Jinyoung's heart race in You Are The Apple Of My Eye; poster and premiere date released

TWICE's Dahyun is set to make her acting debut with the coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye, starring opposite Sweet Home's Jung Jinyoung. The production company of the movie unveiled its official poster on January 16 and disclosed its release date, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans.

You Are The Apple Of My Eye is based on the popular Taiwanese teen romance film of the same name. The poster of the Korean version shows Seon Ah (Dahyun) and Jin Woo (Jung Jinyoung) sitting in their respective seats in the classroom while looking at each other. Jin Woo's eyes portray his latent crush on Seon Ah. The story follows model student Seon Ah being assigned to keep the carefree Jin Woo in check during class hours.

Seon Ah's beauty and reserved personality attracts guys of her school and all of Jin Woo's friends, including him, fall for her. However, Jin Woo never accepts liking her and keeps his emotions hidden until one day, when he decides to finally confess his feelings to her. This feel-good movie includes the common phenomenon of first love and fluttering teenage hearts.

Earlier, in September last year, You Are The Apple Of My Eye created a lot of buzz with the release of its trailer. It was in the production stage back then. The youthful charm of the leads, Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung, and the fun antics of the classmates can be seen in it. They will be appearing on the big screen on February 21.

Watch the trailer of the rom-com movie here:

With Dahyun's new avatar as an actor, her fans are looking forward to seeing her in the film. She debuted as a K-pop idol along with the other TWICE members in October 2015 with the single Like Ooh-ahh, after being announced as one of the winners of the survival show Sixteen.

