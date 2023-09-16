TWICE’s English language track MOONLIGHT SUNRISE MV crosses 100 million views on YouTube

TWICE's English single MOONLIGHT SUNRISE music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on September 15th. Subsequently, TWICE has a sum of 23 music videos that have crossed 100 million views, accomplishing the feat of extending the record of having the most music videos that have more than 100 million views among K-pop female groups. The pop song with a Miami-like genre called MOONLIGHT SUNRISE compares the feelings and excitement of love to the bright moonlight and the rising sun.

TWICE’s recent activities:

With TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE', which will take place in 25 cities all over the world, TWICE will be able to meet fans all over the world. Bangkok, Thailand on September 23-24, Bulacan, Philippines on the 30th and October 1, Melbourne, Australia on November 4, Nagoya, Japan on December 16-17, Jakarta, Indonesia on the 23rd, Fukuoka, Japan on the 27th-28th. Next year, they will bring a great concert in Mexico City on February 2nd and 3rd and in Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 6th and 7th. TWICE proved their strong power by accomplishing a sold-out performance at Mexico City's Foro Sol, a large stadium-level concert hall in Mexico. After that, JYP Entertainment responded to the enthusiastic reaction from fans by adding an additional show in Mexico on February 2, 2024.

TWICE’s fan meetings in Seoul:

TWICE will hold two fan meetings called 2023 TWICE FANMEETING ONCE AGAIN in Seoul on October 21st. On September 13, JYP Entertainment raised fan expectations by releasing a poster for a fan meeting on its official social media accounts. The nine members wore hip outfits against a pink background and radiated their girl-crush look. Attention is centered around what special memories the group, which shows a variety of charms from their vocals, raps, and charisma during their talks as well, will be given to fans as they celebrate their eighth anniversary since their debut. The fan meeting will also be broadcast live, which will be given through a fee. Fans are excited to see them on stage, having a great time together with ONCEs as well.

