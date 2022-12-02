TWICE’s English Single ‘The Feels’ bags the first-ever U.S. gold certification from RIAA

The iconic nine-member K-pop girl band TWICE makes the headlines for another breakthrough achievement. The band earned the first-ever U.S. gold certification from RIAA for their first original English single "The Feels."

The Recording Industry Association of America also known as RIAA recently announced that TWICE’s fan-favorite single “The Feels” has bagged its official gold certification. The hit song has sold over 500,000 units.

Earlier TWICE’s The Feels bagged platinum certification by RIAJ

Not too long ago, TWICE’s “The Feels,” was in limelight for setting a mint record in Japan for being the first female foreign artist song to bag platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) in the shortest amount of time.

Released on October 1, 2021, through JYP Entertainment along with Republic Records, ‘The Feels’ is TWICE’s first original English single that bagged gold certification by RIAA after having received platinum certification by the RIAJ not too long ago.

About TWICE

The beloved South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment TWICE is composed of nine members; namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

