TWICE’s FANCY surpasses 600 million views; becomes group's 4th MV to achieve this feat

TWICE have enchanted us with their amazing music and catchy steps time and time again. Their music has an evergreen quality which pulls the fans towards their works always. Their song FANCY has reached a new milestone as it surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, reconfirming that their tracks are classics.

TWICE’s FANCY surpasses 600 million views

The girl group has never failed to impress us with every new release since their debut in 2015. Even after years of their songs’ release, fans keep coming back for more. On October 8, after a little over four years, TWICE’s 2019 song FANCY surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. It is the lead single from the group's seventh EP, Fancy You. Later, that year, the song was also released in Japanese. It won the Best Dance Performance- Female Group at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. FANCY also made it to the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and Billboard Japan Hot 100. It was also included in the list of best K-pop songs of 2010s by Billboard. FANCY’s music video is the fourth one to surpass so many views. Previously TT, What is Love and LIKEY have also achieved this feat.

TWICE’s latest activities

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The idols are currently on their world tour Ready To Be. The tour kicked off on April 25 of this year. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania.

Recently on August 18, TWICE member Jihyo made her solo debut with her album Zone and lead single Killin’ Me Good. The English version of the song was also released on September 15. The album entered Billboard Global and the lead track got into the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales and Billboard Japan Heatseekers.

On September 22, NAyeon celebrated her birthday with a live band performance of her song No Problem.

