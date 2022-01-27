TWICE's 'The Feels' achieves THIS record on YouTube & is their longest running song on Billboard 200 chart

TWICE’s 'The Feels' music video has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on January 25 at around 8:20 pm KST (4:50 pm IST). With this, TWICE now has 16 songs that have exceeded the 200M mark. 'The Feels' is TWICE's first English language digital single and is a fun and frisky retro-dance number that expresses the feeling of falling in love.

This was also the group’s first English single release since their debut, which achieved amazing results on the U.S. Billboard charts. TWICE continue to break their own impressive records on Billboard charts! Meanwhile, On January 26 KST, Billboard officially updated the 'Global 200' chart's rankings for this week, and TWICE's first full English-language single 'The Feels' made it to the list at number 122, 11 spots up from its rank last week at number 133.

'The Feels' has now spent 16 weeks on the chart, breaking its tie with the group's own 2020 release 'I Can't Stop Me', which charted for 15 weeks. The English-language digital single is now the third longest-running song by a girl group following 'Heartbreak Anthem' and BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That', which lasted for 34 weeks on Billboard Global 200 chart.

