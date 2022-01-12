TWICE's 'The Feels' becomes the first ever song to achieve THIS feat on Spotify's Global Daily Chart

According to Spotify's Global Chart's recent daily update, TWICE first-ever full English-language single 'The Feels' is still charting on the Top 200 of Spotify's Global Daily Chart at number 142 with an increase of 12 spots on the chart as of January 10.

'The Feels' has officially spent its 100th day charting on the chart, becoming TWICE's first-ever song to hit the milestone. The group's second-longest-running song is 'I Can't Stop Me' with 53 days charting on the Spotify Global Chart. TWICE now join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop groups to have at least 1 song spending 100 days on the daily chart.

Not just that, TWICE members continue to live up to their 'Nation's girl group' status! On January 10, Gaon chart published its 10-year-long cumulative album sales chart. TWICE recorded the highest number of album sales among all female artists, achieving a total of 7,299,097 copies in over ten years. Among all Korean artists, TWICE ranked at number 5, making them the only female artists to rank in the top 10. The data presented included artists' cumulative album sales from January 2011 through November 2021. Congratulations to TWICE!

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: Answer some K Pop trivia and we'll reveal which K Pop group will launch their personal Instagram accounts

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.