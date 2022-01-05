TWICE's 'The Feels' earns first entry on Billboard's 'Pop Airplay' chart at THIS rank

According to Billboard's latest update, TWICE's 'The Feels' has debuted on the U.S. 'Pop Airplay' chart at number 40, approximately 3 months after its release! This marks TWICE's first-ever career entry on the 'Pop Airplay' chart since their debut in 2015. They are also the 3rd K-Pop girl group to achieve an entry on the chart.

For those unversed, Billboard's 'Pop Airplay' chart, also called the 'Mainstream Top 40 Airplay', is a 40-song music chart that ranks the most popular songs based on the number of total spins on a panel of top 40 radio stations across the U.S. TWICE debuted their first-ever English digital single 'The Feels' on October 1. Transforming into retro queens, the girls exude adorable girl-crush vibes in a signature track!

Previously, ‘The Feels’ made a fantastic debut on the Billboard Hot100 chart on the 83rd position. The song also made it to the UK's Top 100 Singles Chart at number 80, marking another first for the group.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' had climbed back up its Top 200 Albums chart for the week ending on January 1. In its sixth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' shot back up to number 36, setting a new record for the highest sixth-week ranking of any album by a female K-pop act in history on Billboard’s main albums chart. Congratulations to TWICE!

