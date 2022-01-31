TWICE's 'I Can't Stop Me' becomes their fastest MV to achieve THIS feat on YouTube

TWICE has just set a new personal record on YouTube! On January 30 at 12:29 pm KST (8:59 am IST), TWICE’s music video for 'I Can’t Stop Me' surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their ninth music video to do so following 'TT,' 'LIKEY,' 'What Is Love?', 'Cheer Up,' 'FANCY,' 'Like OOH-AHH,' 'Heart Shaker,' and 'Feel Special.'

'I CAN’T STOP ME' is now TWICE’s fastest music video ever to hit the 400 million mark, breaking their previous record of approximately one year, 10 months, and 25 days set by their poppy track 'FANCY.' TWICE originally released the music video for 'I CAN’T STOP ME' on October 26, 2020, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), meaning that it took the song just one year and three months to reach the milestone.

'I Can't Stop Me' was penned by JYP's boss J.Y. Park and Shim Eun Ji. The retro-style synth sound song blends European electronic sounds with American 80s synth sounds, featuring TWICE's golden vocals and a pop-like vibe to it! TWICE's signature style! TWICE made ranked at 72nd place on 'Billboard 200' for 15 consecutive weeks with 'I Can't Stop Me.' Congratulations to TWICE!

