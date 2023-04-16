TWICE's Jeongyeon and Juice star Lizzo share love following the K-pop group's READY TO BE show in Seoul

TWICE’s Jeongyeon and American singer and rapper Lizzo recently had an adorable exchange on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of it. The two stars showered each other with love and admiration, showcasing the beauty of friendship and support.

What actually happened?

TWICE kickstarted their ‘READY TO BE’ world tour with a remarkable show in Seoul and surprised fans with solo performances. Every member performed a solo while some performed their original songs, and a few members covered hit songs by other popular artists. TWICE’s Jeongyeon chose the song ‘Juice’ by American singer and rapper Lizzo for her solo stage. She donned an all-yellow jumpsuit with a long faux fur shrug and completed the look with a black beanie and white goggles. She looked gorgeous and slayed the look like a queen.

It didn't go unnoticed by the original singer of the song. Lizzo took to her Twitter and replied to a fan tweet about Jeongyeon. She wrote, “OMG this is so amazing”. She when on to write while replying to another tweet, “S/O to Juice for being a culture reset and ushering in THE modern disco-pop era.”

Jeongyeon on Lizzo’s support

The exchange didn't stop there as Jeongyeon took to her personal Instagram and shared a snap of Lizzo’s tweet with heart and monkey emojis, tagging Lizzo. The exchange between the two stars quickly went viral, with fans of TWICE and Lizzo flooding social media with messages of love and support. Many praised the interaction between the two stars, noting that it was heartwarming to see two talented and successful women supporting each other.

About Jeongyeon

Yoo Kyung Wan, better known as Jeongyeon, is a South Korean singer. She is the lead singer for the girl group TWICE. Jeongyeon began singing lessons at a young age and also learned to play the trumpet and saxophone. On March 1, 2010, Jeongyeon auditioned for JYP Entertainment. Park Jin Young had intended for her to be a member of a female group called 6Mix, like Nayeon, Jihyo, and Sana, but their debut was sadly cancelled. Jeongyeon debuted in 2015 as a participant in the reality girl group survival show ‘Sixteen’, and she was eventually picked as a member of TWICE. She is the actress Gong Seung Yeon's younger sister.

