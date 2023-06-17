TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Dahyun to skip upcoming Seattle concert after testing positive for COVID-19? Details inside

“As a result of the COVID-19 test due to poor physical condition, TWICE members Jeongyeon and Dahyun were tested positive,” JYP Entertainment announced on June 17. The following day, they made the inevitable announcement that they would not be able to attend the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE-Seattle concert.

Additionally, JYP Entertainment stated that they will make every effort to recover so that the concerts can proceed without a hitch, and if additional changes occur, they will inform the fans again. This was done as a measure to consider the artist's health as a top priority. They asked for the fans' generous understanding of the fact that they have decided not to attend at the time when the performance was imminent. TWICE made the announcement previously, that their fifth world tour, titled READY TO BE, began in Los Angeles, USA, at SoFi Stadium.

MISAMO heightened the atmosphere by pre-releasing the sound source and music video for the third track, Marshmallow on June 16 in advance of the mini-album vol. 1 Masterpiece's official release on July 26. MISAMO is TWICE's first subunit presented by JYP Entertainment, and was framed with Mina, Sana, and Momo. ' MISAMO's charming tone can be heard in the sweet sound of the song Marshmallow, which incorporates hip-hop elements. The lyrics that encourage fans to find their nature and love themselves instill a sense of optimism in them. In the music video, Mina, Sana, and Momo change their dull everyday existence into shimmering time by changing into seasonal workers, influencers, artists, and assistants, separately.

Expectations for the new release are raised by the adorable and lovely charm, which contrasts with the refined oil painting protagonist in the first mini album's jacket image. The title track, Do Not Touch, Behind The Curtain, Marshmallow, Funny Valentine, It's Not Easy For You, Rewind You and Bouquet are all included on MISAMO's debut album in Japan. The lyrics for the album's title track, Do Not Touch, were written by representative K-pop producer J.Y. Park. The three members also completed the lyrics for Funny Valentine, It's Not Easy for You and Rewind You, making this an exceptional album.

