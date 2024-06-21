TWICE’s Jihyo and Choi Woo Shik turn heads in all-black AMI fits at Paris Fashion Week 2024; see PICS

TWICE’s Jihyo and Choi Woo Shik graced the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week 2024’s 3rd day activities. The stars attended the spring/summer 2025 show for AMI Paris. Both of them donned all-black outfits provided by the brand.

TWICE's Jihyo channel formal vibe at AMI Paris' S/S 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week

On June 20, Choi Woo Shik and TWICE’s Jihyo flew to Paris, France to attend the esteemed fashion week. The TWICE leader channeled a formal vibe with a sparkly off-shoulder black top, that exposed the right amount of skin.

For the bottom, she chose a black trouser that completed her professional look. With minimal makeup, a pair of small golden hoops, and a black handbag, the final outfit came to life.

Jihyo’s look for AMI Paris’ Spring/Summer 2025 show was the reflection of her extreme professionalism as a K-pop idol. Meanwhile, Jihyo was also seen seated beside American comedy-drama series Heartstopper actor Joe Locke.

Here’s how Jihyo looked at the show:

Choi Woo Shik stuns in all-black suit at Paris Fashion Week

On the other hand, Choi Woo Shik also opted for an all-black formal fit comprising a black oversized blazer and trousers. His look was simple yet represented the brand value of AMI Paris which focuses on its nonchalant and friendly nature.

Here’s Choi Woo Shik’s ensemble for Paris Fashion Week:

More about TWICE's Jihyo and Choi Woo Shik

Jihyo is a member of TWICE, one of the leading active girl groups. In 2015, Jihyo made her debut with the K-pop group, alongside Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Mina, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

She is assigned as the leader and main vocalist of the group. In 2023, she became the 2nd TWICE member to make her solo debut following Nayeon.

On August 18, 2023, she released her first title track Killin’ Me Good, an upbeat track featuring her vocal prowess and amazing dancing skills. Around the same time, she also unveiled her first solo extended play Zone.

On the other hand, Choi Woo Shik is a talented Korean actor who made his acting debut in 2011 with the period drama The Duo. Since then, he has worked his way up, transforming into one of the best actors in the Korean film and TV industry today.

Some of his noteworthy works are Parasite (2019), Our Beloved Summer (2021), A Killer Paradox (2024), Wonderland (2024), and more.

