TWICE's Jihyo becomes 1st K-pop female solo artist to sell half million copies with album ZONE

TWICE member Jihyo became the first K-pop solo female artist to sell over a half-million copies on the Hanteo Charts. The singer made her solo debut with the song Killin' Me Good on August 18 and dropped her first mini album called ZONE. This a huge milestone for the artist and fans can not seem to keep calm as their favorite idol is taking over the charts.

The Talk that Talks singer is marking her name on the charts with her achievements making her the first K-pop female artist in history as she sold 534,565 copies of her debut EP. This feat was achieved within just a week since the album ZONE dropped on August 18, according to the Hanteo chart. Fans expressed their happiness and excitement on social media using hashtags like Jihyo_half_million_seller. She previously topped the iTunes Charts in over 20 countries with her album ZONE including France, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Singapore, and fifteen other countries. The song Killin' Me Good also debuted on the Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart at No. 12.

Jihyo's 1st Music Show Win for Killin' Me Good

On the August 25th broadcast of KBS Music Bank, The Fancy singer won her first-ever win. She expressed her gratitude towards the fans who voted for her and revealed that she had been working really hard on this album for almost a year. Other K-pop artists present there, showed their support to the singer. ITZY's Ryujin caught everyone's eye with her expression as soon as the winner was announced. Ryujin almost had teary eyes and made her lips pouty as she was so happy for her senior. Fans can not stop talking about the cute reaction she gave to Jihyo's win as the two artists are labelmates, fans say they have a special bond with each other. On the other hand, Yerin of GFriend hugged her from behind showing her happiness for Jihyo's win. Previously TWICE members Nayeon, Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung were spotted at backstage the Music Bank on August 18, to congratulate their leader on her solo journey and show their support towards her.

