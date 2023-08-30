TWICE's Jihyo debuts in top 15 of Billboard 200 with ZONE; only 2nd female K-pop soloist to enter top 100

TWICE Jihyo's debut solo album ZONE debuted at #14 in Billboard’s Top 200 Album Charts. Jihyo made her Billboard debut as a solo artist. She became the 2nd ever female K-pop soloist in history to enter Top 100 of Billboard 200 after her bandmate Nayeon who made her debut at #7 last year with her solo debut album IM NAYEON.

TWICE'S Jihyo makes her Billboard debut

Jihyo debuts at #10 on Billboard’s Artist 100 list. She is the only 2nd female K-pop solo artist in history to achieve this feat of entering the Top 50 after her bandmate Nayeon debuted at #5 last year with her solo debut album. TWICE’S Jihyo's solo debut album ZONE also entered at #3 on Billboard’s World Album Charts along with securing the #4 spot on both Top Album Sales Chart and Top Current Album Sales Chart. In addition to this, Jihyo's solo debut track Killin' Me Good entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart at #11, the Global Excl. U.S. Chart at #127, and the Global 200 at #193

TWICE'S Jihyo makes solo debut with ZONE

ZONE is an Extended Play (EP) by the TWICE member Jihyo. This marks Jihyo's solo debut. The album was released on August 18 and is already creating waves in the music industry. The EP contains seven tracks including Killin' Me Good which is the title track. All the tracks are composed by Jihyo. The EP also features collaborations with American rapper 24kGoldn and South Korean singer-songwriter Heize. The EP is said to be an R&B record. She is the second TWICE member to make her solo debut after Nayeon. The album has already made its way to the Billboard charts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Poll: BTS’ Jungkook with Seven to TWICE’s Jihyo's ZONE; Which K-pop Idol dominated August 2023?