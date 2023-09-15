TWICE's Jihyo drops English version lyric video of solo debut track Killin' Me Good

TWICE member Jihyo dropped the English version lyric video of her solo debut song Killin' Me Good. The singer displayed her talents once again and shined brightly with an exceptional voice. Fans can not express how much they love this version of her song. Read below to learn more about the English version.

Jihyo's Killin' Me Good English Version out

On September 15 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), the leader of the K-pop girl group TWICE released the English language version of her hit song Killin' Me Good. Jihyo's title track song was loved by millions of fans and the English version was highly anticipated among international fans. The song and the lyrics fit perfectly with each other led by Jihyo's amazing vocals blended all in together. Fans expressed their excitement hearing the song and said this gave the same energy as the original version with Korean lyrics. The song represents the singer's style as a solo artist, as she has worked on everything closely for this project. This dance-pop track makes one want to leave everything and move along to the song.

About Jihyo's ZONE

On August 18, the TWICE member marked her solo debut with the release of her album ZONE with the title track Killin' Me Good. From an exciting music video to collaboration songs featuring American rapper 24kGoldn and South Korean R&B singer Heize. The singer has given her best to show her individual side in her solo musical project and also helped write most of the songs on her album which showed. Her successful debut gave her the title of the first female K-pop soloist to sell half a million album copies on the Hanteo charts. The singer concluded her solo promotions on August 29, expressing her gratitude towards her crew, her fans, and TWICE members while sharing her experience on social media.

Jihyo performed Killin' Me Good live

The singer promoted her songs on music shows and performed her song live in front of her fans grabbing her win at the Music Bank. TWICE is currently on their world tour known as the 5th World Tour Ready To Be and recently showed their performances to fans in Berlin Germany on September 13 and 14. Jihyo performed her solo track for her fans at Mercedes Benz Arena.

