TWICE’s Jihyo drops first spoiler for awaited solo debut track Killin’ Me Good from 1st mini album ZONE

On August 18, TWICE's Jihyo will release her first mini-album, ZONE, at 1:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). As a result, on July 29, her management company, JYP Entertainment, raised the stakes for Jihyo and her debut as a solo artist by uploading the video titled Killin' Me Good Spoiler # 1 to TWICE's official social media accounts.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s solo debut track Killin’ Me Good from ZONE:

In the video, during the mix session of the title tune 'Killin' Me Great', instrumental sounds and appealing beats streamed on the screen, stirring interest in the melodic change that Jihyo will grandstand as a solo artist since the scheduled image on July 22nd revealed the sequential opening of spoilers, global K-pop listeners are curious about what new elements will be released following this sound spoiler. By announcing that Jihyo would be the new solo artist in TWICE's upcoming project, which had been shrouded in mystery since the previous month, JYP heightened the level of anticipation among fans. On July sixth, Jihyo shocked 50,000 observers by uncovering the trailer video of Jihyo's first mini album 'ZONE' at their concert at the MetLife Stadium in New York, USA, where she put down an account interestingly as a K-pop girl group. In the trailer, Jihyo rode a stylish bicycle or showy sports car and transmitted a unique air, raising assumptions for her solo concept.

TWICE’s activities:

The North American leg of TWICE's fifth world tour, TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE was recently completed with success. They were the first female group entered and sold out at LA SoFi Arena and New York MetLife Arena, as well as preparing a sum of 250,000 individuals in 13 concerts in 9 cities, establishing a standard of accomplishing the 'biggest number of North American visit crowds', establishing another standard for worldwide groups. They have firmly established themselves as the top girl group. Jihyo's performance debut collection 'ZONE' and title track 'Killin' Me Good' will be delivered through different music sites on August eighteenth at 1:00 PM KST.

