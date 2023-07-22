TWICE’s Jihyo drops schedule for awaited solo mini album ZONE and title track Killin’ Me Good

TWICE's Jihyo will deliver her first mini album 'ZONE' at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on August 18th and debut as a solo artist. Accordingly, JYP Entertainment posted the schedule on its social media handles on July 22nd. The unveiled plan contained a full plan for the coming 3 weeks, pleasing Global ONCEs.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s solo debut:

Beginning with the spoiler of the title tune 'Killin' Me Good' from July 29th to 31st, Jihyo will show the tracklist on July 31st, opening trailer on August 2nd, snippet of 'Killin' Me Great' on August 2nd, concept photos from the 7th to 10th, album sneak peek on the 11th and 16th, and music video teasers on the 14th and 17th. She will conduct her comeback live on the 18th, the day the album comes out, and she meets her fans. Interest is ascending towards Jihyo, who will make a debut as TWICE's second solo artist following Nayeon. JYP drew attention by uncovering that Jihyo was the next person to make a solo debut, which had been teased in June, and on July 6, they shocked 50,000 fans who visited the sites by delivering a trailer video of her first mini album 'ZONE' at the MetLife Arena in New York, USA, which set one more standard as 'the first K-pop girl group to sell out the stadium'. Jihyo in the trailer transmitted a certain confidence on a bicycle and a conspicuous sports car, warming up both on online and offline. What's more, YouTube Music drew consideration by posting on its Twitter account, "Retweet just the people who can hardly hang tight for the arrival of Jihyo's 1st mini album."

TWICE:

As of late, TWICE effectively finished the North American leg of the tour as a component of their fifth world tour 'TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE''. They turned into the world's first female group that entered and sold out at LA's SoFi Arena and New York's MetLife Arena, as well as mobilizing a sum of 250,000 individuals in 13 performances in 9 cities and accomplishing new records with North American visit crowds, establishing different first rate standards.

