TWICE's Jihyo drops tracklist of upcoming solo debut album ZONE with 2 surprise collaborations; Find out

TWICE's Jihyo is all set to make her solo debut. Fans eagerly wait for her debut this year as her fellow member Nayeon made her solo debut last year. The singer shared the tracklist for her first mini-album ZONE on July 30 and had previously shared spoilers for her song Killin' Me Good.

Jihyo's upcoming album's Tracklist

On July 30, JYP Entertainment revealed the tracklist for Jihyo's debut album, ZONE. The tracklist unveiled some surprising collaborations Jihyo has done for this album, which include American rapper 24kGoldn and Korean singer Heize. Seems like Jihyo opened her diary for all as portrayed in the tracklist reveal photo. The album has a total of seven songs, six of which were written by Jihyo herself. She has also participated in the composition of most of the songs. Every track has a side note that hints at something about the song. The tracklist begins with Killin' Me Good, which is the title song. The next song is Talking About It feat. 24kGoldn, which had a spoiler that said, We always gonna be the thing they talk about". The third track is Closer, "Baby, me too", following the fourth one, Wishing On You, "I want to be wishing on you".

Track No. 5 features Heize Don't Wanna Go Back (Duet with Heize) along with the side note, "Oh Baby we can't turn back. We are on the right track". Track No. 6 Room said, "I hope it's as beautiful as the meaning of my passing time." Nightmare closes the album with the last track, "I'm Your Nightmare".

Killin' Me Good Spoilers by Jihyo

On July 6, the TWICE leader decided to surprise her fans with the trailer video of her first mini album ZONE at the group concert held in MetLife Stadium, New York. The exciting video illustrated Jihyo's sporty side as she is seen riding a sports car and bicycle. Following her agency JYP Entertainment dropped the first spoiler of her track Killin' Me Good in two different parts, the latest one was dropped on July 30. This second spoiler gave off an upbeat vibe which raised anticipation among fans. Jihyo's album ZONE is scheduled to release on August 18, 2023, on Friday, 1 PM KST/0 AM EST.

