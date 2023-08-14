TWICE's Jihyo teases Killin' Me Good from ZONE, reveals solo house for first time on screen in Home Alone

Jihyo of TWICE is gearing up for the release of her solo mini-album, scheduled to drop on August 18, 2023. The highly anticipated teaser has finally been released, and it would be an understatement to say that fans are thrilled. In addition, she will be making an appearance on MBC’s popular reality show, Home Alone. Find out more.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s single album ZONE

Jihyo will be releasing her mini-album titled ZONE this month on the 18th at 1 PM KST. The album's tracklist has already been released, generating excitement among fans about its content. JYP Entertainment has previously released spoilers for Killin’ Me Good, and on August 13th, the teaser for the debut song of the solo album was unveiled. The teaser features Jihyo in a dark and alluring setting, singing the song's title. With her mesmerizing vocals and charming gaze into the camera, the teaser presents a captivating glimpse of what's to come.

The tracklist features a total of seven songs, with Jihyo credited as the writer for six of them. The first track is the debut song Killin’ Me Good, followed by the second track, Talkin’ About It featuring 24kGoldn. The third track is Closer, followed by Wishing On You as the fourth. The fifth track is Don’t Wanna Go Back featuring Heize, while the sixth track is titled Room. The final seventh track concluding the album is named Nightmare.

Check out the official teaser here:

Jihyo’s appearance in MBC’s Home Alone

Jihyo will make an appearance on the popular reality show MBC's Home Alone, providing viewers with a unique glimpse into her daily life and home. In the preview, it's revealed that Jihyo has moved out of TWICE's dorm and is now living alone. Her interior designing skills have left a strong impression on viewers, as her house follows a white and brown concept adorned with abundant green plants, as evident from the preview.

Check out the official preview below:

The episode showcases her daily routine, shedding light on the challenges of balancing her life as an idol. From cleaning and doing chores to enjoying meals, Jihyo's busy schedule even on her day off is an aspect that garners admiration from fans. The episode is set to air on August 18th at 11:10 KST.

