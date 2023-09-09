TWICE’s Jihyo unveils new poster, confirming Killin’ Me Good (English Version) will release on THIS date

On September 8, JYP Entertainment released a new poster with TWICE’s Jihyo announcing the release of Killin’ Me Good in English Version. They confirmed that the song will be out on September 15 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Killin' Me Good is a song that stands out because of Jihyo's distinctive sensibility. It has a rhythmic, groovy sound, and Jihyo expresses her feelings openly and honestly.

TWICE’ Jihyo’s achievements for ZONE:

Jihyo showed off the musicality she had developed over a long period of time on the new album ZONE, for which she was responsible for all six tracks, including the album's title track. While Jihyo's first mini album has been getting rave reviews from K-pop fans for her choreography, vocals, as well as her composition abilities. Jihyo's first mini album positioned first on the overall iTunes album chart on August 21st. ZONE has also sold over 534,000 copies in the first week of release, according to Hanteo Chart. With these numbers, Jihyo broke the highest first-week sales record by a K-pop female vocalist and became a half-million seller. As per the US Billboard on August 29th, Jihyo's first mini album ZONE, released on August 18, positioned in 14th place on Billboard 200 and tenth on Artist 100 as of September 2nd. Likewise, the album also charted on 9 charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Billboard Global 200, Billboard Global (Excl. the U.S.), Lyric Find Global, World Albums, and World Digital Song Sales.

Jihyo’s recent activities:

On September 7th, a video named JIHYO Collection log Jihyo's Zone was uploaded to TWICE's YouTube channel. In the video, Jihyo wrapped up promotions for her solo song Killin' Me Great and went to the eatery where her member Nayeon was waiting for her. Nayeon energized Jihyo, who had quite recently completed her last music show, saying, "You worked hard and did great." They talk about their worries and issues while working. They talked about making new friends and said that they need to do that soon as their existing fans are either out of the country or constantly working. Their worries made fans feel a little better as they also went through issues of having friends to eat a meal with.

