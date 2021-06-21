TWICE's mini album Taste Of Love makes an impressive debut as it ranks number 6 on Billboard 200 chart

TWICE has just made history on the Billboard 200! Read on to find out.

They aren't called the 'Nation's girl group' for nothing! TWICE is making history and how! TWICE recently released their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, accompanied by the title track, Alcohol Free. The mini-album was well received by ONCEs across the globe and that has translated in great numbers as well. TWICE's Alcohol Free surpassed 102 million views on YouTube and continued to receive love across the spectrum. Now, TWICE has added another major achievement in their kitty.

TWICE's Taste Of Love debuted at number 6 on Billboard 200 Charts! Not only does the achievement mark TWICE’s first time entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200, but Taste of Love has now become the first mini-album by any female K-pop act in history to reach the top 10 on the chart! Taste of Love is also only the second overall release by a female K-pop act to chart in the top 10, following BLACKPINK‘s first full-length album THE ALBUM, which achieved the feat last year. Not just that, Taste of Love marks TWICE’s third entry on the Billboard 200 following MORE & MORE and Eyes Wide Open, which was the top-selling album of the past week.

Taste Of Love is a fresh, feel-good mini-album with a summery, tropical vibe all over it. The mini-album contains seven songs, including the English version of their hit song ‘Cry For Me’. While each song will be available for digital and physical albums, ‘Cry For Me’ English version will only be available in the physical album. Out of the seven songs, two songs are written by Dahyun, and one by Jihyo, Nayeon and Mina each. Congratulations to TWICE.

