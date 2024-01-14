TWICE's Momo to be next member to make solo debut after Nayeon and Jihyo? Here's why fans think so

TWICE's Momo will be the next member to make her debut as a soloist, according to fans. The group is currently gearing up to make a comeback in February with their pre-release single I GOT YOU and subsequently will be releasing their mini-album With YOU-th. TWICE have impressed their fans with their hit releases like Cheer Up, Alcohol-Free, Fancy and many more. They are regarded as one of the biggest K-pop groups.

TWICE's Momo to debut as soloist after Jihyo and Nayeon?

Previously, TWICE members Nayeon and Jihyo have also made their debut as K-pop soloists with their hit tracks POP! and Killin' Me Good respectively. Keen fans noticed that Universal Music Group recently followed Momo on Instagram and they also follow Jihyo and Nayoen. This has led to speculations that Momo will be the next TWICE member to mark her debut as a soloist. Anticipation runs high as the idol is known for her impeccable dance skills which has led to fans expecting a banger.

TWICE's upcoming comeback

With YOU-th will mark TWICE's 13th mini album. The album will be released on February 23 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. Prior to the release of the album, they would also be releasing a pre-release track I GOT YOU. This upcoming album will be TWICE's first full release in about a year. Last year in March they had released their 12th mini album READY TO BE. With the lead tracks MOONLIGHT SUNRISE and The Feelings, TWICE entered multiple charts including Billboard. Fans eagerly wait for the girl group to be back as a whole with full force.

Advertisement

The idols finished on their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 of this year. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE's With YOU-th mood film: Girl group displays friendship in upcoming mini-album teaser; Know release details