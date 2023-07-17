TWICE's Momo's top 4 staggeringly stylish looks that took K-pop by storm; Vote for your favorite

South Korean girl group TWICE's Momo has recently achieved a significant milestone on Instagram, becoming the most-followed Japanese celebrity with a staggering ten million followers. At the age of twenty-six, Momo is renowned for her exceptional singing and dancing abilities as one of the nine members of the highly popular K-pop band. Her talent and charm have propelled her to become a beloved artist on a global scale. From effortlessly nailing the cozy sweater weather look to pulling off a super chic Prada ensemble, here are some of the artist’s awe-inspiring fashion moments.

Perfection in Prada

In one captivating instance, Momo showcases the new Prada SS23 collection. She dons a stunning slip dress adorned with green and cream hues, intentionally incorporating rifts and creases that highlight the raw delicacy of the catwalk show.

All-Black Look

Momo exudes elegance in an all-black outfit, accentuating it with a black logo-print T-shirt from Balenciaga and white oversized sneakers with a leopard print design from Alexander McQueen. This combination creates a cool contrast, elevating her overall aesthetic.

Sexy in Purple

On August 26, Momo treated her followers to a set of new pictures on Instagram. In these captivating images, she adorns a light purple see-through lace bra top. While she wears appropriate innerwear, the skin-colored tones create an optical illusion, giving the impression that she is solely wearing a bra. To further enhance her ensemble, she accessorizes with a garter belt around her waist.

Too cool for the summer!

Momo's fashion choices continue to captivate and inspire her millions of followers on Instagram. Her unique style and ability to effortlessly pull off diverse looks have solidified her position as a fashion icon in addition to her success in the music industry. To prove this theory right, Momo appeared on SBS’s Inkigayo show for the group’s Set Me Free performance. Here she donned a white turtleneck crop top with matching sleeves. She paired it with beige cargo pants and a black belt to cinch her waist. She definitely garnered fans' attention for her 'too cool for the summer look'.

