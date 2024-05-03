‘TWICE’s Nayeon about to start dating rumor with BLACKPINK’s Rosé’: Hilarious crossover gets fans dreaming

Rosé of BLACKPINK has been captivating fans since her debut with her charismatic vocals and visuals. The singer successfully has been reigning in the world of K-pop as a soloist, a BLACKPINK member, and a fashion icon. Hours ago, Rosé posted pictures from BTS of Tiffany & Co.’s Titan launch which featured a surprising appearance by TWICE’s Nayeon.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé surprises fans with TWICE’s Nayeon in her new Instagram post

Rosé of BLACKPINK on May 3, 2024, shared special glimpses from her behind the scenes at the special launch event of Titan by Tiffany & Co. She's a global ambassador of Tiffany & Co. and will be present at the special upcoming launch.

In the newly shared Instagram update, Rosé was gleaming as always however a special appearance by another K-pop idol made it more memorable. In one of the pictures(the third one), Rosé can be seen posing while in the bottom left corner, we see TWICE’s Nayeon in a true what-are-you-doing-here moment.

As it happens, Nayeon's sticker was upon what appeared to be a makeup palette. The picture featured Nayeon in a cool hoodie while the words read 'Yeowo (her nickname) Hwaiting'. The photo incidentally was taken while Rosé was getting her makeup done for the upcoming event.

TWICE’s Nayeon casually appearing in Rosé’s picture had fans screaming with fun and dreaming about a possible collab. Some fans hilariously dreamed about the possibility of the top idols ‘dating’.

More about Rosé of BLACKPINK

Rosé is the vocalist and dancer of the world-leading K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She made her solo debut with the release of her album R on March 12, 2021.

Moreover, Rosé recently on her 27th birthday, teased her upcoming music release by sharing a snippet from her unreleased single titled Vampirehollie.

Known Nayeon of TWICE

TWICE’s Nayeon debuted as a member of JYP Entertainment’s girl group TWICE. Nayeon marked her solo debut with the mini-album Im Nayeon on June 24, 2022, with the major hit lead single POP!

Nayeon’s lead track POP! charted in the top 10 on the Circle Digital Chart in 10 countries. The EP also charted on the Billboard 200 in the top ten and became the first album by a South Korean soloist to do so.

