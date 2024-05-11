Nayeon, a member of the K-pop group TWICE, has announced plans to release of a brand new solo album this summer. The K-pop idol will be making a solo comeback after two years since her last release, Furthermore, the date of the solo album’s release has also been unveiled.

Nayeon will make her much-anticipated solo comeback this summer

On May 11, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that TWICE’s Nayeon will be making a solo comeback with a brand new album. The artist is returning back with a solo album after two years. Her first album, Im Nayeon, was released in June 2022 along with the title track Pop. Moreover, with her upcoming solo album, she is ready to set the stage on fire this summer yet again. Nayeon is set to release her second solo album on June 14, 2024.

Additionally, Nayeon is the first member of TWICE to debut as a solo artist. She gained immense recognition with her first solo album, both domestically and internationally. The title track, Pop!, became viral on all social media platforms. Moreover, the dance challenge of the song also received popularity as fans, including the K-pop idols from the industry, uploaded videos of themselves completing the choreography.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon started her career as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 alongside Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, the group made their debut with the album The Story Begins. However, they garnered widespread popularity with the song Cheer Up, which took top spots in various local charts. Furthermore, TWICE is also hailed as the Nation’s Girl Group in South Korea for their immense contribution to making K-pop a global phenomenon.

Furthermore, Nayeon is also set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Further information about the new album will be released in the coming days. More collaborations with various artists are also expected for the solo album. Previously, Felix from Stray Kids and Wonstein contributed to her first EP. Are you excited for the new album?

