TWICE’s Nayeon will be making her solo comeback after two years this summer with a new album titled NA. The trailer for the album has been released, creating anticipation among fans. Moreover, it provides a sneak peek into the concept for the upcoming record.

On May 18, 2024, JYP Entertainment released the trailer for TWICE’s Nayeon’s upcoming solo album. Titled NA, the artist is making her solo comeback after two years and the fans cannot contain their excitement. The video opens with Nayeon walking on the road when a car sweeps in and a flashback scene appears. The singer is seen in a beautiful dress, stuck inside a room. In another instance, she is in casual clothes, hatching her plans to escape the venue.

Previously, the artist has released the tracklist for her upcoming solo album, which will consist of a total of seven tracks, including the title track, ABCD. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It. She is also collaborating with several artists, including Sam Kim and Julie from Kiss of Life. Furthermore, Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli.

J.Y. Park has also contributed to the lyrics for the main song, ABCD. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the track, among others. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon made her debut as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 alongside Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, the group made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, which was released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Furthermore, Nayeon is also set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Further information about the new album will be released in the coming days. Are you excited for the new album?

