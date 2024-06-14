TWICE's Nayeon is mysterious woman with varying personas in Y2K style electrifying solo comeback ABCD MV from NA: WATCH

TWICE’s Nayeon has made her successful return with the solo comeback music video titled ABCD, and her new album titled NA on June 14 at 1 PM KST, 9;30 AM IST. This marks her comeback to the K-pop scene as a solo artist after two years since the release of her first solo album, Im Nayeon, on June 24, 2022, with the title track POP!

TWICE’s Nayeon drops summer song ABCD

In this album, Nayeon sought to reveal a more mature aspect of herself, and ABCD aptly captures this by infusing a cooler and more energetic atmosphere into the summer track. Serving as the lead single, ABCD harmonizes seamlessly with the album's Y2K styled confident theme. Its chorus creatively incorporates the first four letters of the alphabet, revealing a confident side of Nayeon, particularly evident in her relaxed and composed vocal performance.

J.Y. Park contributes as one of the lyricists for the title track ABCD, collaborating with Rick Bridges. Additionally, the song involves composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP, along with others.

Surprisingly, ABCD wasn't originally slated as the lead track. Yet, Nayeon hand picked it because she felt a strong desire to dance to its rhythm. Staying true to her vision, the song incorporates a mid-track breakdown accentuated by powerful drum beats, allowing ample space for the fun and energetic dance moves to shine.

Watch the exciting music video below-

More about ABCD

The album's title, NA, cleverly incorporates the first two letters of Nayeon’s name, which also coincidentally serves as a homonym for the word me in Korean. According to JYP Entertainment, the album aims to boldly showcase Nayeon's true identity and her more mature side.

NA consists of seven tracks: the lead track ABCD, followed by B-sides including Butterflies, Heaven featuring Sam Kim, Magic featuring Julie from the girl group Kiss of Life, HalliGalli, Something, and Count It. Additionally, Julie from KISS OF LIFE will be featured on the track Magic, while Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of HalliGalli. Furthermore, singer-songwriter SOLE has exclusively penned the track Count It on the album.

