TWICE’s Nayeon is all set to make her first solo comeback with brand new music after two years since her debut. To create anticipation among fans, the artist has released a music video teaser for the main song titled ABCD from the upcoming album, NA.

TWICE's Nayeon releases music video teaser for ABCD

On June 12, 2024, TWICE’s Nayeon has released a new video teaser for the track ABCD from the upcoming solo album titled NA. In the short clip, Nayeon performs dynamic hip-hop steps to the rhythm of the song, accompanied by a group of skilled background dancers. She sports a casual blouse paired with black shorts, adding to her relaxed and stylish look. The scene is set in the middle of a bustling road, surrounded by buildings and cars, enhancing the urban vibe of the performance.

J.Y. Park serves as one of the lyricists for the title track ABCD alongside Rick Bridges. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the song, among others. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It.

Furthermore, Julie from KISS OF LIFE will be featured on the track Magic. Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon made her debut in the world of K-pop as a member of TWICE in 2016, formed by JYP Entertainment. The members of the group include Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Moreover, they made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Furthermore, Nayeon is set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Are you excited for the artist’s new solo album?

