TWICE’s Nayeon, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan X Wonwoo and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for June 2024

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on May 31, 2024  |  06:50 PM IST |  10.6K
Nayeon (Image Credits- JYP Entertainment), Jeonghan X Wonwoo (Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment)
June 2024 is gearing up to be a thrilling month for K-pop fans, as some of the most beloved groups and idols are set to make their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready to be amazed by the return of NewJeans, TWICE's Nayeon, AKMU, WAYV, EVERGLOW, and many more. Adding to the excitement is the debut release of SEVENTEEN's new sub-unit, Jeonghan X Wonwoo. Get ready to groove to their tunes!

K-pop comebacks and releases on June 2024

June 2

Nahee 

Title Track: Ending (Prod. LAZY)

June 3

AKMU

Title Track: Hero

3rd MINI ALBUM LOVE EPISODE

Xdinary Heroes

Digital Single Open ♭eta v6.1

WayV

The 5th Mini Album Give Me That

Kep1er

1st Album: Kep1going On

BADVILLAIN

The 1st Single Album  OVERSTEP 

I:mond 

1ST SINGLE: WE ARE GRAVITY

June 5

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo 

Title Track: Blooming

1st Single Album SCENE

NCT DREAM (JP)

JAPAN 2ND SINGLE – Moonlight

June 6

GHOST9

1st DIGITAL SINGLE ALBUM Awesome day

June 7

ONE PACT

1ST SINGLE ALBUM PARADOXX

June 9

INFINITE

Digital Single: Flower

June 10

EVERGLOW

5TH SINGLE ALBUM: ZOMBIE

cignature

5th EP Album Sweetie but Saltie

June 11

CSR 

2ND SINGLE ALBUM

June 12

TRENDZ 

4th Single Album: DREAMLIKE

June 13

SUNMI

Balloon in Love

June 14

TWICE’s NAYEON 

2nd MINI ALBUM – NA


June 17

SEVENTEEN’s JEONGHAN X WONWOO 

1ST SINGLE ALBUM: THIS MAN


EVNNE

3rd Mini Album: RIDE or DIE

PRIMROSE

Title Track: Freyja

1st Single Album: REVIVAL

WOOAH 

Mini Album: UNFRAMED

June 19

H1-KEY

3rd Mini Album LOVE or HATE

FANTASY BOYS (JP)

JAPAN DEBUT MINI ALBUM: MAKE A FANTASY

LUN8 (JP)

JAPAN 1st Single album: Evergreen

June 20

Epik High

Mixtape: Pump

June 21

NewJeans (JP)

Official Japanese Debut with Double Single

Title Track Supernatural, B-side Right Now

June 24

TWS

2nd Mini Album SUMMER BEAT!

June 25

CHUU

2ND MINI ALBUM: Strawberry Rush

June 26

NCT WISH (JP)

Japan 2nd Single: Songbird

More releases in June 2024

On May 10, STARNEWS revealed that Kwon Eun Bi is gearing up for a new album release, expected in mid-June. Sources mentioned she's currently in the song selection phase. In response, her agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed that Kwon Eun Bi will indeed make a comeback with a new album in mid-June.This marks Kwon Eun Bi’s return after 8 months since her special single Like Heaven (featuring Paul Blanco) dropped in October last year.

