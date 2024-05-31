TWICE’s Nayeon, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan X Wonwoo and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for June 2024
TWICE’s Nayeon, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan X Wonwoo, AKMU, NewJeans, Sunmi and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks in June 2024. Check out the complete list below!
June 2024 is gearing up to be a thrilling month for K-pop fans, as some of the most beloved groups and idols are set to make their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready to be amazed by the return of NewJeans, TWICE's Nayeon, AKMU, WAYV, EVERGLOW, and many more. Adding to the excitement is the debut release of SEVENTEEN's new sub-unit, Jeonghan X Wonwoo. Get ready to groove to their tunes!
K-pop comebacks and releases on June 2024
June 2
Nahee
Title Track: Ending (Prod. LAZY)
June 3
AKMU
Title Track: Hero
3rd MINI ALBUM LOVE EPISODE
Xdinary Heroes
Digital Single Open ♭eta v6.1
WayV
The 5th Mini Album Give Me That
Kep1er
1st Album: Kep1going On
BADVILLAIN
The 1st Single Album OVERSTEP
I:mond
1ST SINGLE: WE ARE GRAVITY
June 5
VICTON’s Han Seung Woo
Title Track: Blooming
1st Single Album SCENE
NCT DREAM (JP)
JAPAN 2ND SINGLE – Moonlight
June 6
GHOST9
1st DIGITAL SINGLE ALBUM Awesome day
June 7
ONE PACT
1ST SINGLE ALBUM PARADOXX
June 9
INFINITE
Digital Single: Flower
June 10
EVERGLOW
5TH SINGLE ALBUM: ZOMBIE
cignature
5th EP Album Sweetie but Saltie
June 11
CSR
2ND SINGLE ALBUM
June 12
TRENDZ
4th Single Album: DREAMLIKE
June 13
SUNMI
Balloon in Love
June 14
TWICE’s NAYEON
2nd MINI ALBUM – NA
June 17
SEVENTEEN’s JEONGHAN X WONWOO
1ST SINGLE ALBUM: THIS MAN
EVNNE
3rd Mini Album: RIDE or DIE
PRIMROSE
Title Track: Freyja
1st Single Album: REVIVAL
WOOAH
Mini Album: UNFRAMED
June 19
H1-KEY
3rd Mini Album LOVE or HATE
FANTASY BOYS (JP)
JAPAN DEBUT MINI ALBUM: MAKE A FANTASY
LUN8 (JP)
JAPAN 1st Single album: Evergreen
June 20
Epik High
Mixtape: Pump
June 21
NewJeans (JP)
Official Japanese Debut with Double Single
Title Track Supernatural, B-side Right Now
June 24
TWS
2nd Mini Album SUMMER BEAT!
June 25
CHUU
2ND MINI ALBUM: Strawberry Rush
June 26
NCT WISH (JP)
Japan 2nd Single: Songbird
More releases in June 2024
On May 10, STARNEWS revealed that Kwon Eun Bi is gearing up for a new album release, expected in mid-June. Sources mentioned she's currently in the song selection phase. In response, her agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed that Kwon Eun Bi will indeed make a comeback with a new album in mid-June.This marks Kwon Eun Bi’s return after 8 months since her special single Like Heaven (featuring Paul Blanco) dropped in October last year.
