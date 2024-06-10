TWICE’s Nayeon is gearing up for her upcoming solo comeback with a brand new album titled NA. Moreover, she has released the music video teaser for the main track, ABCD, creating anticipation among fans.

TWICE's Nayeon releases music video teaser for the title track, ABCD

On June 10, 2024, TWICE’s Nayeon released the music video teaser for the track ABCD from the upcoming solo album NA. In the short clip, Nyaeon is seen wearing a beautiful black gown along with a hat, reminiscent of old Hollywood. She is seen dancing to a tune alongside the sidewalk of an empty road. However, in the next scene, multiple different versions of the artist appear from different eras, suggesting a fun multiverse concept.

J.Y. Park serves as one of the lyricists for the track ABCD alongside Rick Bridges. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the track, among others. Apart from ABCD, the rest of the B-side songs include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It.

Furthermore, the artist will also be collaborating with several artists, such as Julie from KISS OF LIFE, on the track Magic. Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon and her future activities

Nayeon entered the K-pop scene through her debut as a member of TWICE in 2016, formed by JYP Entertainment. The members of the group include Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Moreover, they made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Advertisement

Furthermore, Nayeon is set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Are you excited for the artist’s new solo album?

ALSO READ: ‘I’m really grateful to everyone’: SKY Castle’s Kim Bora delights fans with stunning wedding pictures and message after ceremony