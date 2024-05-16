TWICE’s Nayeon is all set to make her much-anticipated solo comeback with a brand new solo album. Titled NA, the artist has revealed the tracklist for the album which includes collaborations with various artists from the K-pop industry. Excitement among fans is at an all-time high as the artist is returning with solo music after two whole years.

The Tracklist for Nayeon's solo album is released

On May 16, 2024, TWICE’s Nayeon has released the tracklist for her upcoming solo album titled NA. The artist’s solo mini-record which will consist of a total of seven tracks including the title track, ABCD. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It. On the third track Heaven, the artist is collaborating with Sam Kim. Kiss of Life has contributed their vocals on the fourth track of the album, Magic. Lastly, the fifth track HalliGalli is produced by the talented duo AKMU.

Previously, Nayeon has released several teasers for the upcoming record building excitement among the fandom. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, which was released in June 2022 along with the title track Pop! and took the K-pop community by storm. Moreover, the album also consisted of collaborations with Felix from Stray Kids and Wonstein. The upcoming album will be dropping on June 14, 2024, with fun tracks ready to dominate summer yet again. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon made her debut as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 alongside Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, the group made their debut with the album The Story Begins. However, with the song Cheer Up, the group made their breakthrough in the K-pop industry and took top spots in various local charts. Furthermore, TWICE is also hailed as the Nation’s Girl Group in South Korea for their immense contribution to making K-pop a global phenomenon.

Furthermore, Nayeon is also set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Further information about the new album will be released in the coming days. Are you excited for the new album?

ALSO READ: aespa heroically faces sweet treat’s wrath in Licorice music video from upcoming album Armageddon; WATCH