TWICE’s Nayeon wants to befriend BTS’ V; asks Buried Hearts actor Park Hyung Sik to make connection

K-pop stars’ comments always have a way of exciting fans, and this time was no different. TWICE’s Nayeon sparked a major reaction with her unexpected response during a special series for KODE. For her show, Nayeon invites guests to play a guessing game by identifying other K-celebs through texts. The recent guest was actor Park Hyung Sik.

To retrieve more information, Nayeon asked Park Hyung Sik if he was close to any actors. She proposed a deal where they would send each other a list of friends. The Buried Hearts actor named Han Hyo Joo, Park Shin Hye, also mentioned BTS' V. Hilariously, upon hearing this, Nayeon says, “Wow, I want to be friends, too. Can you please put in a good word?”.

Although Nayeon mentioned all three—Park Shin Hye, Han Hyo Joo, and BTS’ V—fans were quick to focus on her and V sharing the same birth year, 1995. Fans shared their opinions, with many expressing hope that BTS’ V and TWICE’s Nayeon would interact after the former completes his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.

Some showed excitement, saying, “Two K-pop legends coming together would be amazing.” Another fan appreciated her choice, commenting, “Nayeon has taste, I see. Now let’s make it happen.” Meanwhile, an ARMY member added, “Speaking on behalf of my fellow ARMYs, Nayeon, we’d be happy to have you as one of V’s friends.” Another one shares, “We support both pretty, talented and amazing people !!” It would be fun to see BTS’ V on Nayeon’s show, having a heart-to-heart chat. Fans are hoping for it! Check out netizens reaction:

Recently, social media has been buzzing with dating rumors about BTS’ J-Hope and TWICE’s Nayeon. Some fans believe they’ve found "evidence" to support the speculation. The rumors took off after a TikTok video with 400,000 views pointed out that the two idols had been at the same places at the same time.

The video claimed they visited the same venue for an event and posted similar photos on social media between 2023 and 2024. However, the speculation quickly faded due to a lack of solid proof.