TWICE's Nayeon wins 600 million KRW lawsuit against mother's ex-boyfriend; agency vows litigation for slander

JYP Entertainment has shared a statement regarding TWICE's Nayeon legal case. This case involves the ex-boyfriend of Nayeon's mother. He filed a loan lawsuit against Nayeon of TWICE however the results did not come out in his favor. Read below to know what her agency has to say about it.

JYP Entertainment's statement on Nayeon's case

An official from TWICE's management company has spoken about Nayeon's legal activities, "There is nothing further to say upon this matter because the decision has already been made and has nothing to do with the artist's actions as an artist." The official added that the agency would take legal action against anyone who tried to defame the members. He said, "However, we will take serious legal action against anyone who defames the artist's reputation or insults [the artist] through speculative writing in the future."

Nayeon's Loan Lawsuit Case

In January, Nayeon's mother's former boyfriend filed a loan lawsuit against her. He will further be referred to as A. On September 19, Seoul Eastern District Court’s 13th Civil Affairs Department about the Nayeon case, revealed that A had filed a lawsuit worth 600 million KRW (approximately 453,000 USD). Following the details of the case, it was revealed that A claimed to have spent about 535.9 million won (approximately 405,000 USD) on Nayeon and her mother from 2004 to 2016. According to A's acquaintance, when the Ready To Be singer debuted back in 2016 she had promised she would return and repay the money she was receiving as a support.

The court acknowledged an amount of around 500 million (approximately 378,000 USD) was sent to Nayeon and her mother over the last 12 years. The court has accepted that this money spent by A was used for daily living expenses which include rent, loan, phone bills, and tuition. However, A lost the legal case because of lack of evidence, the court said that there was no sufficient evidence for this expenditure to be called a loan with a legal obligation to repay. The court said, "It is impossible to consider that Mr. A and the POP! singer agreed to return it given the quantity, length, amount, and conditions of the financial transactions."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When TWICE’s Nayeon got candid about being mentally strong, her career and much more