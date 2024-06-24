TWICE’s Nayeon’s 2nd solo album NA debuts at no 7 on Billboard 200; becomes K-pop idol’s second top 10 entry on chart

TWICE’s Nayeon made her much-awaited solo comeback with her 2nd mini-album NA. The EP is being showered with much love from her fans, especially the vibrant title track ABCD has been receiving extremely good reviews. Now the mini-album has brought her another new Billboard achievement.

TWICE's Nayeon becomes first female K-pop soloist to earn two Billboard 200 Top 10 albums with NA

According to updates on June 24, Nayeon’s NA has debuted at no. 7 on this week’s Billboard’s 200 with 47,000 equivalent album units sold. With this, she tied the latest album with her debut solo EP IM NAYEON, which also debuted at no.7 on Billboard 200.

This impressive achievement brings the POP! singer a new record in her solo career. She is now the first and only female K-pop solo act to have two albums entering the top 10 in the esteemed music chart.

More about Nayeon's 2nd solo mini-album NA

On June 24, 2022, she became the first TWICE member to debut as a soloist with the EP IM NAYEON and its title track POP!

On June 14, 2024, Nayeon made her highly-anticipated solo comeback after almost two years. Her 2nd solo album is titled NA, which while pronounced means ‘I’ in the Korean language.

This mini-album features a total of seven dynamic tracks including the lead ABCD, Butterflies, Heaven feat. Sam Kim, Mgaic feat. KISS OF LIFE’s JULIE, HalliGalli, Something, and Count It.

In particular, the title track ABCD is being praised for Nayoen’s vocal prowess, dance performance, and overall artistry.

On her Billboard 200 debut date, show her some love by rewatching the music video for ABCD:

More about Nayeon's journey with TWICE

Im Nayeon, better known as Nayeon is a member of the leading South Korean girl group TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment. Prior to her debut with the group, she was a part of 6mix, a JYP project girl group that never debuted.

In 2015, she participated in Mnet’s music survival show Sixteen and finished the competition as one of the nine winners who were to debut with TWICE.

Then in the same year, she joined the girl group as the oldest member alongside Jihyo, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung, Momo, Sana, Mina, and Tzuyu. Currently, she is assigned as TWICE’s lead vocalist lead dancer, and center.

