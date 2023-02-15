TWICE’s popular track What Is Love? becomes the group’s first MV to cross 700 million views on YouTube

TWICE's 'What is Love?' music video has reached 700 million views on YouTube. The title track of the 5th mini album released by Twice on April 9, 2018, 'What is Love?' The music video surpassed 700 million views on YouTube at 5:15 am on February 15th.

In addition, the music video for the title song ‘LIKEY’ on the full album vol.1 recorded 591.79 million views as of 12:00 PM KST on February 15th, and is on the verge of reaching 600 million views. Then, on the 10th, the choreography video for ‘I CAN'T STOP ME’ released on November 1, 2020 exceeded 100 million views. Twice has a total of all active songs, from their debut song 'Like OOH-AHH' to the latest song 'Talk that Talk', 3 songs released in Japan, and their first English single 'The Feels'. 21 music videos have been uploaded to the ranks of billion views, and they are maintaining the record of 'possessing the most music videos with over 100 million views' among female groups in the world.

Written and composed by JYP Entertainment's representative producer Park Jin-young, 'What is Love?' is a song that stands out with TWICE's lovely atmosphere and has been loved by domestic and foreign fans. In the music video, the nine members transform into the main characters of a masterpiece movie and exude their unique bright and healthy energy, making viewers smile.

On March 10th, TWICE will release the new mini-album 'READY TO BE' and runs on the road to worldwide growth. Prior to this, on January 20, the English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' was released in advance to warm up the global fan spirit. The new song ranked 84th on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 4 (hereafter local time), and ranked 39th on the Spotify Daily Top Songs US chart on January 20, achieving a career high. This comeback is 7 months since the 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' released in August last year.

What do you think of TWICE’s achievements? Let us know in the comments below.