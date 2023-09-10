TWICE's Sana becomes Prada's muse, Italian luxury fashion house announces her Brand Ambassador

Recently, TWICE's Sana has been announced as the new face for the Italian luxury fashion house. Prada officially announced via Instagram that TWICE's member Sana attended their Prada Mode Seoul event as a fellow brand ambassador along with NCT's Jaehyun and Song Kang.

TWICE’s Sana as Prada’s new muse

Previously, TWICE’s Sana had attended the Italian luxury fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 show held at the Milan Fashion Week. Soon the rumours started circulating that she may be the next celebrity to join Prada as their brand ambassador. Those rumours are now a reality, she is officially the muse for an Italian luxury fashion house. TWICE's Sana will also be joining the Italian luxury fashion house once again at the Milan Fashion Week for the brand's upcoming show on September 21.

TWICE’s recent activities

TWICE is currently on their Ready To Be world tour, completing their third set of tour dates that were announced. TWICE's Sana is also a part of TWICE's first sub unit called MiSaMo which comprises all the Japanese members from the K-pop group. Mina, Sana and Momo are in the MiSaMo unit. The sub-unit recently released their debut EP Masterpiece in July 2023. MiSaMo also held their japan showcase for the fans. TWICE's Jihyo will also be releasing an English version of Killin' Me Good.

