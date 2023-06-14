TWICE’s subunit MISAMO (Mina, Sana Momo) to make their debut on THIS date with mini-album Masterpiece

JYP Entertainment made the official debut of MISAMO, TWICE's first group, which was formed in February with Mina, Sana, and Momo. In Japan, the image of the new album jacket and the track list were posted at midnight on June 14 on TWICE's official social media accounts, igniting curiosity. Mina, Sana, and Momo in the picture drew admiration because of the goddess imagery in the masterpiece, which was appropriate given the album's title.

Masterpiece:

Fans were captivated and expectations were raised due to the elegant charm of the black dress, the intense red curtains, and the chic eyes that added charisma. The title track, Do Not Touch, Behind The Curtain, Marshmallow, Funny Valentine, It's Not Easy For You, Rewind You, and Bouquet are all included in the Japanese mini-album vol. 1 titled Masterpiece. The lyrics to the title track, Do Not Touch, were written by JY Park himself. This song raised expectations for the new musical chemistry of the winning combination TWICE X JY Park, which has been demonstrated by a number of hit songs.

MISAMO:

Additionally, Momo, Mina, and Sana contributed to the lyrics of the fourth track, Funny Valentine, the fifth track, It's Not Easy For You, and the sixth track, Rewind You, respectively, which added meaning to the first unit album. They will hold MISAMO JAPAN SHOWCASE 2023, a showcase to celebrate the release of their first mini album, on July 22-23 in Osaka and July 25-27 in Tokyo. TWICE was the first K-pop girl group to perform solo in Japan during the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' world tour, which took place in May at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka and Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. Due to the support, it was confirmed that four additional dome performances would take place in December. The stadium performance was a success. Their tenth Japanese single, Hare Hare, was released on May 31. On June 2, 3, and 5, the song topped the Oricon's daily singles ranking, and it also topped the weekly singles chart of all Tower Records stores, the nation's largest record store. It won first place, demonstrating once more its widespread acclaim.

