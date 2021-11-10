TWICE's third full length album 'Formula Of Love' surpasses THIS number of pre orders

According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. This is an increase of more than 130,000 copies from their previous tenth mini-album, 'Taste Of Love', which sold 557,389 copies.

'Taste Of Love' made Billboard history after debuting at number 6 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart. 'Taste of Love' became the first mini-album by any female K-pop act in history to reach the top 10 on the chart, and the album also spent three consecutive weeks in the top 100 of the Billboard 200. 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' has a total of 17 tracks, and Anne Marie participated in composing the title track 'SCIENTIST.' Dahyun, Jihyo, Nayeon, and Chaeyoung took part in writing lyrics for B-side tracks, and Jihyo also participated in the composition for 'CACTUS.' The album contains the special meaning that TWICE and ONCE ONCE together are eternal love.

TWICE will hold their comeback live show on November 12 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST) and release the new album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) the same day. The following day TWICE will perform their new song 'SCIENTIST' on 'MTV Fresh Out Live.' Congratulations to TWICE!

