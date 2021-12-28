TWICE's 'What Is Love?' becomes their second MV to surpass THIS number on YouTube

TWICE continues to receive much love for their music videos! The girl group’s music video for 'What is Love?' reached 600 million views on December 28 at approximately 5:25 am KST. 'What is Love?' is TWICE’s second and fastest music video to hit 600 million views following 'TT,' which achieved the feat earlier this year.

'What is Love?' is about three years, eight months and 18 days since its release on April 9, 2018, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). For those unversed, 'What Is Love?' is the title track of TWICE's 5th mini-album of the same name, and was composed and written by J.Y. Park. The lyrics are full of curiosity where a girl expresses her confusion about the true meaning of love and has learned love only from books and films. TWICE completed the track showcasing their lovely charms and bright energy, receiving love from ONCEs all over the world.

TWICE also announced the Japan dates for their grandiose world tour TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR “III”. The concerts will take place next year on two consecutive days, April 23 and April 24, 2022, at Japan’s Tokyo Dome. Also, the talented girl group will be resuming the tour on February 15, 2022, with the North American leg of the world tour. Shows are scheduled in Inglewood (February 15, 16), Oakland (February 18), Fort Worth (February 22), Atlanta (February 24), and New York City (February 26, 27). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

