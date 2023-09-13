Twinkling Watermelon: Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeoun channel father and son bond as bandmates in new group posters

Watermelon Twinkling, an upcoming drama by tvN, released new group posters starring Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook. The duo can be seen channeling father-son energy as bandmates in the posters. Twinkling Watermelon will start airing on September 25 at 8:50 PM KST every Monday and Tuesday. The show is a coming-of-age fantasy drama that deals with themes of traveling back in time. It will also be available to watch on the Viki app.

New group posters from Twinkling Watermelon were released

The main cast of Twinkling Watermelon includes Ryeoun who plays Eun Gyeol, Choi Hyun Wook as Lee Chan, Seol In Ah as Choi Se Kyung, and Shin Eun Soo as Yoon Cheong Ah. The new posters from the upcoming drama show Eun Gyeol and Lee Chan playing guitars in communion. At first, one may think they are friends who play in their school's band but in reality, they are father and son who meet each other after going back in the past through time travel. The text on the poster reads, 'I want to make you shine, first on stage, then in life' making the viewers intrigued about how the drama will turn out.

About Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon is an upcoming tvN drama that will start airing on September 25. The drama tells the story of a boy named Eun Gyeol whose family is deaf. He is the only member of the family who has the ability to hear. He is a studious kid in the day and turns into a guitarist by the night. He has a natural musical talent but travels back in time to 1995 when he visits a musical instrument shop. He then meets Lee Chan who is his father in the future and forms a band called Watermelon Sugar. Will he be able to change his father's future by manipulating the high school years of his father in 1995, this is something the drama will have all the answers to.

