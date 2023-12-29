Twinkling Watermelon, Gyeongseong Creature and more: Top 5 K-dramas to watch on New Year's Eve

The new year is on the horizon, offering a fresh array of K-dramas to explore. Although 2024 hasn't officially begun, there are numerous fantastic dramas from 2023 that you can watch to wrap up the year on a high note. Starting the new year with a captivating K-drama is an excellent way to set the tone. If you're excited to embark on 2024 with enthralling stories, here's a peek at five K-dramas spanning romance to thrillers that deserve a spot on your must-watch list to kick off the new year right!

Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon unfolds as a fantasy coming-of-age drama, centered around Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a CODA (child of deaf adult) student with a natural musical talent. The storyline takes a magical turn when Eun Gyeol accidentally travels back in time to 1995 through a strange music shop. In this era, he encounters his parents, Yi Chan (Choi Hyun Wook) and Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo), during their high school years, as well as the mysterious cello goddess, Se Kyung (Seol In Ah). The narrative weaves together elements of music, time travel, and youthful friendships.

Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the grim period of Spring 1945, Gyeongseong Creature narrates the tale of an entrepreneur and a detective who find themselves in a struggle for survival, confronting a monster born from human greed. Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Jang Tae Sang, the wealthiest man in Gyeongseong and owner of the Golden Jade House pawnshop. His story becomes intertwined with Chae Ok (Han So Hee), a woman on a quest to find missing individuals. Part 1 has already been released, and Part 2 is scheduled to be released on January 5. Catching up on the series before the new year begins promises to be a thrilling experience as you wait for part 2.

Destined With You

In Destined With You, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), a successful lawyer, finds himself haunted by a centuries-long family curse. His path crosses with Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a diligent yet reserved civil servant. Jang Shin Yu comes to realize that she may hold the key to breaking his ancestral curse and securing his destiny.

The drama weaves together elements of the supernatural and slapstick humor, offering a unique blend of thrills and laughs. However, what truly captivates the audience is the on-screen chemistry between Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. Rowoon, in particular, skillfully portrays his character's journey of falling in love, providing viewers with romantic moments amidst the challenges posed by both supernatural forces and the complexities of the heart.

Celebrity

Celebrity is a short yet impactful K-drama that delves into the harsh reality of the glamorous and cutthroat life of celebrities, as experienced by Seo Ah Ri (Park Gyu Young). Jumping into a world where fame equates to wealth, she finds herself entangled in a whirlwind of events. The drama introduces other compelling personalities within Seo Ah Ri's chaotic influencer world, including third-generation chaebol Han Joon Kyung (Kang Min Hyuk), who takes a particular interest in her, Yoon Shi Hyun (Lee Chung Ah), a figure envied by many despite her lack of social media presence, Yoon Shi Hyun's husband Jin Tae Jeon (Lee Dong Gun), a representative for a large law firm, and social media star Oh Min Hye (Jun Hyosung).

Revenant

If you're up for something eerie yet mind-blowing, Revenant is the ideal choice. Crafted by the acclaimed script writer Kim Eun Hee, known for works like Sign, Ghost, Signal, and Kingdom, this occult mystery thriller follows a woman possessed by an evil spirit and a man gifted with the ability to see these spirits within human bodies. Together, they unravel the mysterious deaths linked to five divine objects. Kim Tae Ri takes on the lead role of Goo San Young, who unwittingly becomes possessed by an evil spirit after receiving a keepsake from her late father that was never meant for her.

