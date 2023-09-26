Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook starrer premieres at No.1 viewership ratings

Twinkling Watermelon which aired its first episode on September 25 has received immense love from the audience. The drama has been able to garner the top spot in the viewership ratings across South Korea making a successful debut opening. Twinkling Watermelon is a K-drama by tvN and it airs every week on Monday and Tuesday. Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeoun starrer drama has made a promising start.

Twinkling Watermelon premieres at No.1 viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook starrer Twinkling Watermelon has received an average nationwide viewership of 3.1 percent with its debut episode. Twinkling Watermelon surpasses the first episode viewership ratings of My Lovely Liar which was 2.6% but falls short of reaching the 3.4% viewership rating set by the last episode of the said drama. Twinkling Watermelon is a fantasy-based coming-of-age drama that reflects the theme of traveling back in time mysteriously.

The debut of the first episode of Twinkling Watermelon happened on September 25. The drama airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST. The drama has 16 episodes in total and It is also available to watch on the Viki and Viu streaming services. Whereas the viewership ratings of My Lovely Boxer's episode 10 were an average of 0.9 percent, witnessing a small dip from its previous rating of 1.5 percent.

About Twinkling Watermelon

The main cast of Twinkling Watermelon includes Ryeoun who plays Eun Gyeol, Choi Hyun Wook as Lee Chan, Seol In Ah as Se Kyung, and Shin Eun Soo as Chung Ah in the show.

Twinkling Watermelon tells the story of a CODA (child of a deaf adult) named Eun Gyeol who is the only member in his family who has the ability to hear. He is a studious kid in the day and turns into a talented guitarist by the night. He possesses exceptional musical ability but one day through a music shop he mysteriously travels back in time to the year 1995 where he meets Lee Chan who is his father in the future. They together form a band called Watermelon Sugar with other mysterious youths.

