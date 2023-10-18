Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook starrer witnesses slight dip in viewership ratings

Twinkling Watermelon, an ongoing Korean drama, starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo maintained steady ratings for this week's broadcast. Presented by the local cable operator tvN, it is the only K-drama in the Monday-Tuesday slot. Twinkling Watermelon premiered on September 25 at 8:50 PM KST. It recorded 3.1 percent in viewership ratings on the premiere.

Twinkling Watermelon dips in viewership ratings this week

For its eighth episode aired on October 17, Twinkling Watermelon recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This marks a small dip in its previous viewership ratings of 3.6 percent. Twinkling Watermelon has continued to see a decline in its viewership ratings for quite some time now.

The fantasy K-drama on its premiere recorded 3.1 percent in viewership ratings but looking back and comparing it with the rest of the episodes, it was the lowest. Twinkling Watermelon has 16 episodes in total. The first episode aired on September 25. Episode 8 marked the lowest ratings for the show so far.

Twinkling Watermelon recorded its highest ratings for episode 4 which aired on October 3. It witnessed the nationwide average viewership rating to be at 4.6 percent, personal best so far. As the story develops, one has to wait and see if the viewership ratings for Twinkling Watermelon will be able to rebound again.

About Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon is a story about a CODA (child of a deaf adult) boy who possesses a natural talent for music. One day a visit to a nearby music shop makes him time travel to 1995. He meets his father from the future and forms a band called Watermelon Sugar along with other mysterious youths.

He also comes across his mother from the future in the era of 1995. Ryeoun is Han Eun Gyeol, a CODA boy, a studious kid by the day but a talented musician by night. Choi Hyun Wook plays Ha Yi Chan who is Eun Gyeol's father from the future.

Seol In Ah plays Choi Se Kyung and On Eun Yoo. Shin Eun Soo plays Yoon Cheong Ha who is Eun Gyeol's mother from the future.

