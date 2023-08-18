Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo, Choi Hyun Wook gather for table read session

On August 18, tvN released the script reading session of Twinkling Watermelon which stars the main cast of the drama. Ryeoun, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo, Choi Hyun Wook and others came together as they slipped into their roles in the slice of life drama. Twinkling Watermelon follows the life of a boy with CODA (Child of Deaf Adult), where both his parents are deaf. He lives a double life of a musician and a responsible student. He finds himself in the world of his father as an 18 year old when he visits a mysterious music instruments store.

Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo, Choi Hyun Wook:

Ryeoun took the role of Eun Gyeol, a CODA boy who loves music and secretly plays for a band. He cares for his parents but he wants to make his dream of being a musician come true. According to the production company, he had apparently learned simple sign language and playing guitar so it turns out to be legitimate during the shoot. Seol In Ah played the role of Se Kyung, a person who is at the center of attention and even a muse for artists. She is elegant, fun and gorgeous. She has a cute and hilarious chemistry with Choi Hyun Wook’s character during the story.

Choi Hyun Wook, Shin Eun Soo and others’ roles:

Choi Hyun Wook took on the role of Lee Chan, an upbeat and youthful guy. He is charming and shows off his personality through gestures and a great speaking ability. He is also confident as he thinks of ways to win over his first love, Se Kyung. Shin Eun Soo plays the role of Cheong Ah, an ice-cold princess of the school. She doesn’t emote much and rather keeps her expressions and words to a minimum. She seems like a mean-hearted person but in reality, she is different in the way she acts towards people she loves. Her cool expression and hard tone makes her a scary person amongst others. Choi Won Young and Seo Young Hee have taken on the role of Eun Gyeol’s parents while Cheon Heo Jin has taken the role of the grandfather in the musical instrument store. The first episode will be out on October 2.

