Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun travels back to 1995 and meets his young father Choi Hyun Wook in new teaser

On August 22, tvN released the first teaser for the upcoming fantasy drama Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo and others. The drama will be broadcast on September 25 and the story follows a boy who is CODA (Child with Deaf Adults) who loves music and goes back in time to meet his father. The fantasy drama has it all- music, romance, comedy and magic!

Twinkling Watermelon's first teaser starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook and others:

The teaser stars Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), who comes across the mysterious music store and transports to April of 1995. Shocked by the unusual situation, he comes across the younger version of his father, Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), a young and fun person. Surprised to see him listen well and talk, he held his face, overcome with a lot of emotions. Lee Chan was perplexed and offended, leading him to hold his shirt collar. Thus began their journey as band members and good friends. At the same time, he came across two girls in the school- Se Kyung (Seol In Ah) and Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo). Se Kyung is a bubbly and fierce girl who also happens to be Lee Chan’s first love while Chung Ah is the exact opposite, a cold and determined girl who does not express many emotions.

Ryeoun as Eun Gyeol and Choi Hyun Wook as Lee Chan:

Throughout the teaser, one could see how attached Eun Gyeol got to Lee Chan as he got to know him before he became deaf. He realized what a jovial and fun person he was and that he also loved music as much as he did. The comedy, mystery and slight fantasy is evident through the teaser and it tells us how there is so much more to the story than meets the eye. The first teaser showed the intense interaction between Eun Gyeol, the son who fell before and Lee Chan, the dad who is growing up and is raising expectations for a unique chemistry between the dad and child. Here, even Se Kyung and Chung Ah, who have various characters, show up, and interest is centered around the relationship shared with the three young people and Eun Gyeol, an outsider who ends up in 1995 and meets all three of them.

