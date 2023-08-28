Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun tries to pair up Choi Hyun Wook and Shin Eun Soo in new teaser for fantasy drama

On August 28, tvN released the new teaser for Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun (as Eun Gyeol), Choi Hyun Wook (as Lee Chan), Shin Eun Soo (as Cheong Ah) and Seol In Ah (as Se Kyung). The drama follows Eun Gyeol, a boy with CODA (child of Deaf Adults) who has a natural love for music. He ends up going back to 1995 and meets the younger version of his parents. The first episode will be released on September 25.

Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook’s Twinkling Watermelon’s new teaser:

Curiosity was piqued by the teaser video, which shows the intense first meeting between Eun Gyeol, who crashed in 1995, and his father, Lee Chan, who went on to become a high school student. The recently delivered second teaser video observes an unforeseen circle of drama between father Lee Chan, his mom Cheong Ah and Se Kyung (played by Seol In Ah), who are as yet unchanged age as Eun Gyeol, left in 1995, creating further turmoil. Eun Gyeol gets frustrated at arriving in a different time as he sees the old notes. He took the opportunity to bring his father and mother together after he realized Lee Chan’s first love isn’t his mother, but it is Se Kyung, his parents’ friends and the person whom he calls ‘aunty’ in Korean. Then again, Cheong Ah sees Lee Chan, who protected her from a secondhand bookstore, her eyes were hooked on him the whole, and the connection between the two turns out to be seriously energizing. Understanding that her past was going in a different manner than expected, Eun Gyeol passes a sincere request on to Lee Chan, "If it's not too much trouble, remain with me for one month" to change his future as per his will.

Twinkling Watermelon:

Twinkling Watermelon's second teaser catches the youth of parents who had the most splendid time in their lives in 1995, making us miss the days of our youth. As a result, it makes us eager to see what kind of romance develops between his father and mother at that time when they were someone else's first love. Their son makes a stop in their past to bring them together. Twinkling Watermelon, which is a one-of-a-kind story that reveals their youthful pasts. tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama Twinkling Watermelon will premiere on Monday, September 25th.

