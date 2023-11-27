Twinkling Watermelon tops final week of most buzzworthy drama list; Namgoong Min-Ahn Eun Jin lead actor list

Twinkling Watermelon, by tvN featuring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Shin Eun Soo, and Seol In Ah, concluded its run as the week's most talked-about drama. My Dearest, starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, secured the first and second positions on this week's list of drama cast members garnering attention.

Most buzzworthy K-dramas and actors

In its last week on air, Twinkling Watermelon secured the top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas creating the most buzz. The company compiles rankings by gathering information from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions surrounding dramas currently airing or scheduled for the near future.

Not only did Twinkling Watermelon lead the list of most talked-about dramas, but its cast members also dominated this week's top 10 most buzzworthy drama actors. Choi Hyun Wook claimed the third position, followed by Ryeoun at fifth, and Shin Eun Soo at eighth.

The stars of My Dearest, Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, claimed the top two spots on the latest list of buzzworthy drama cast members, securing No. 1 and No. 2 positions. Additionally, My Dearest maintained a strong presence at No. 2 on the overall drama list.

tvN's Castaway Diva secured the third spot on this week's drama ranking, with Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop, the main leads, earning the No. 4 and No. 6 positions, respectively, on the actor list.

In its second week on air, KBS 2TV's new historical drama Korea-Khitan War climbed to No. 4 on the charts.

Strong Girl Nam Soon from JTBC secured the No. 5 spot on this week's drama list, and its stars Lee Yoo Mi and Kim Jung Eun claimed the No. 9 and No. 10 positions, respectively, on the actor list.

KBS 2 TV's The Matchmakers made a notable climb to No. 6 on the drama list this week, while MBN's Perfect Marriage Revenge saw an increase to No. 7.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week

tvN’s Twinkling Watermelon MBC’s My Dearest tvN’s Castaway Diva KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War JTBC’s Strong Girl Nam Soon KBS2’s The Matchmakers MBN’s Perfect Marriage Revenge SBS’ The Escape of the Seven MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog KBS2’s Live Your Own Life

Top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week

Unlike the drama list, which focuses on series airing on broadcast television, the actor list now encompasses cast members from OTT shows as well. Notably, Daily Dose of Sunshine star Park Bo Young secured the No. 7 spot on this week's integrated actor list.

Namgoong Min of My Dearest Ahn Eun Jin of My Dearest Choi Hyun Wook of Twinkling Watermelon Park Eun Bin of Castaway Diva Ryeoun of Twinkling Watermelon Chae Jong Hyeop of Castaway Diva Park Bo Young of Daily Dose of Sunshine Shin Eun Soo of Twinkling Watermelon Lee Yoo Mi of Strong Girl Nam Soon Kim Jung Eun of Strong Girl Nam Soon

